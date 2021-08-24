Rio Grande Food Project’s Hike to End Hunger returns to metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Rio Grande Food Project along with the community gathers in the spirit of continuing the conversation and work to end hunger in Albuquerque. They do this through their Hike to End Hunger, which will return this year.
Kathi Cunningham from the project spoke about how the community can take part in the event. There will be an in-person event on Oct. 23 at Boxing Bear Brewery on Alameda. People can also participate virtually. Visit their website to register for the event.