Rio Grande Food Project’s Hike to End Hunger returns to metro

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Rio Grande Food Project along with the community gathers in the spirit of continuing the conversation and work to end hunger in Albuquerque. They do this through their Hike to End Hunger, which will return this year.

Kathi Cunningham from the project spoke about how the community can take part in the event. There will be an in-person event on Oct. 23 at Boxing Bear Brewery on Alameda. People can also participate virtually. Visit their website to register for the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES