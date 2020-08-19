Rio Grande Food Project offers assistance to those facing food insecurity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2020 has been a challenging year and the COVID-19 crisis has caused more and more people to face the unbelievable reality of food insecurity for the first time. The Rio Grande Food Project is stepping up to provide those in need with free food.

Executive director of the Rio Grande Food Project, Ari Herring discusses what the organization is doing to lend a helping hand during this time. RGFP is holding outdoor drive-thru food distributions every Wednesday and Friday through August 28, 2020. The distributions will be onsite at 600 Coors Blvd NW and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Income limits do apply and those who attend are required to wear masks.

The Abram & Ray Kaplan Foundation has granted RGFP $50,000 and is challenging the organization to match their gift to help with its safe re-opening and to meet the increased need for food assistance. You can make a monetary donation to the Rio Grande Food Project online.

RGFP is welcoming volunteers. Additional information on volunteer opportunities can be found at rgfp.org/volunteer/. For more information on food assistance, visit the Rio Grande Food Project’s website.