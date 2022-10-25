ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Food Project “Hike to End Hunger” is bringing the community together to walk along the beautiful bosque for a good cause. The Rio Grande Food Project “Hike to End Hunger” gathers individuals, families, companies, and organizations to walk a 5.5-loop hike or shorter along the Bosque Trail north of Alameda.

Meet up will be at Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Corrales Taproom located at 10200 Corrales Rd, Abq, NM 87114, on Saturday, October 29. There will be a brief program starting at 9 a.m., and then the hike starts immediately after the program. After the hike, people can enjoy food truck fare from Rollin’ in Hot & brews, ciders & non-alcoholic bevies from Boxing Bear. For more information about the hike or how to donate, visit rgfp.org.