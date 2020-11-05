Rio Grande Food Project hosts drive-thru food distributions for those facing food insecurity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and the COVID-19 crisis has caused more and more people to be faced with food insecurity. The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out.

The Rio Grande Food Project is a hunger-relief community hub and urban garden that responds year-round to Albuquerque’s food insecurity and hunger problem. RGFP provides low-income individuals and families with up to a week’s worth of emergency groceries upon each visit.

The organization grows fruit and vegetables using a rain catchment system and reduces local food waste by rescuing thousands of pounds of safe and edible food from local stores that otherwise would be thrown away.

RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

No ID or paperwork is required. Income limits do apply. Those planning to attend are reminded to wear a mask.

RGFP is welcoming volunteers. Email rgfp@rgfp.org for information on how to sign up. For additional information, visit rgfp.org.