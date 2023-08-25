ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Down Syndrome network is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower anyone with Down syndrome and their families. The organization is preparing for their largest annual fundraiser, The Buddy Walk.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at the UNM Lobo Football practice field. In partnership with Lobo Football. Attendees will enjoy resources, entertainment, activities, and lunch from of Rex’s Hamburgers. All participants will also get tickets to the UNM vs. NMSU football game that starts at 7 p.m.

People can join Buddy Walk by registering online at rgdsn.org or onsite on September 16. Donations can also be made to RGDSN on our website.