ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – March 21st is known as World Down Syndrome Day. The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower individuals with Down syndrome through advocacy, education, and support. Today is an opportunity to support those individuals and their families through one of the various events being held in our community over the next couple of months.

The Rio Grande Syndrome will be hosting an event at Lava Rock Brewing Co. today March 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for food and fun. They ask for guests to wear crazy socks and they will provide a free root beer.

Another event will occur on September 16 as the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network will be hosting a fundraiser, Buddy Walk 2023. The fundraiser will be located at the UNM Football East Practice Fields, 1111 University Blvd SE. Those interested can attend a walking event, groups, individuals and teams are welcome to register. Prices include walk participants for $15 which includes a t-shirt, walk participants without t-shirts for $10 and persons with Down syndrome will be free and will also include a t-shirt.

The final event will be the 2nd Annual Denim & Diamonds Benefit Gala on Saturday, April 22, at the Sheraton Uptown Hotel from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. Guests will be celebrating and supporting individuals with Down syndrome. Attendees will experience a night of dinner, cocktails, live music, dancing, and live and silent auctions. To purchase tickets click here.

For more information visit rgdsn.org.