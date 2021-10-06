Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network debuts new hot air balloon at Fiesta

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with RGDSN Board Member Shari Cordova and John Cordova

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit organization that has been in Albuquerque for 12 years, the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network strives to empower individuals with Down Syndrome and their loved ones through support, education, and advocacy. RGDSN Board Member Shari Cordova and John Cordova highlights the organization’s fundraiser Buddy Walk which takes place at Balloon Fiesta Park, as well as their new hot air balloon and its debut at the Balloon Fiesta.

Story continues below:

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and this year, RGDSN was able to launch their official hot air balloon during this year’s Balloon Fiesta. The balloon made its debut at the Mass Ascension on Saturday, October 2, and will be used to give rides to individuals with disabilities, their families, and advocates within the community.

For more information on the organization, visit rgdsn.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES