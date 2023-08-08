ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Credit Union (RGCU) has launched a back-to-school ‘Smiles Program’ to provide school supplies for kids going back to school. Community members can pick up a “Smile Card” at any RGCU branch, and fill it out with an inspirational message. RGCU will donate $5 for every card they receive. This will help APS Supply Drive.

The program by RGCU will help families who may be struggling and encourage all community members to participate. The ‘APS Supply Drive’ will be running through August 9. For more information visit riograndecu.org.