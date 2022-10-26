ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Credit Union will be hosting a sock drive for disabled American Veterans along with a quilt raffle.

From Oct. 10 – Nov. 4 community members are encouraged to donate new packs of socks at any Rio Grande Credit Union location. The socks will be donated to local veterans. In conjunction with the sock drive, the credit union will be holding a raffle for a beautiful quilt. It was handmade by a former RGCU employee and current Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer.

“We thank those who have served our nation, and we honor their sacrifices.” We know that fall and winter in New Mexico can bring cold weather, and we’re asking community members to join in on gathering socks to keep our veterans warm and get them back on their feet,” said Rio Grande Credit Union’s President/CEO Mike Athens.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at RGCU locations. Each pack of socks donated will also qualify as a raffle entry. The winner of the quilt will be announced on November 16. For more information visit www.riograndecu.org/DAV.