ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders and a local credit union are coming together to promote financial literacy for Albuquerque youth.

Rio Grande Credit Union held an event Wednesday to teach city employees ages 14 to 24 how to open a bank account.

“The checking account comes with a debit card, no monthly fees, no overdraft fees, and no minimum balance requirements, and it does earn rewards points,” said Rio Grande Credit Union President and CEO Mike Athens.

About 1,200 young people will be working for the city this summer and are eligible to take advantage of the offer.

“Our youth employees are an essential part of the City’s ability to offer summer programming” said Community Services Division Manager Cristin Chavez-Smith. “By both serving and employing Albuquerque’s young people, we are building our city’s strong future. Financial education and empowerment is a big part of that, and we are excited to launch this program this year.”

The special account is designed for people taking their first steps in banking. An adult joint owner is not required to open an account.