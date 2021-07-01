Rio Grande Credit Union Field open at 100% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Isotopes fans, get ready. Starting July 1, Rio Grande Credit Union Field will be open at 100% capacity, along with the rest of the state. One of the first events the stadium will host at full capacity is a Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Director of Public Relations Kevin Collins talked Thursday about what fans can expect at the stadium as the state fully reopens. Masks are still recommended but not required. Hand sanitizer stations are also still in place throughout the stadium.

The Isotopes are home this 4th of July weekend and tickets are still on sale. Friday, the first 2,000 fans 16 and older will get a vest. Saturday, the Mariachis de Nuevo México return and fireworks are expected to launch weather permitted. Sunday, an Independence Day Firework extravaganza is planned.