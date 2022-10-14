ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Community Farm turns 25 years old this year, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to join them this weekend for two fun-filled days at their annual Maize Maze Fall Festival.

An event that the whole family can enjoy, happening Oct.15-16. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be two days of live music, a beer garden, food trucks, local vendors, lots of activities for the whole family, hayrides, and a maze. You can purchase tickets, 15 and up for $10, ages 4-14 for $5 three and under are free. People can also buy tickets to walk 30 minutes with a Llama, which will be an additional ticket. For more information visit their webpage.