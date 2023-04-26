ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rickie Byars has released nine solo albums of inspirational music, produced seven choral music albums, three songbooks, two volumes of choral music arrangements, and one mini-memoir of stories about her songs. Now the “Queen of New Thought” music is bringing her talents to the Duke City for a concert.

The concert will be Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m. at the Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living. Tickets go on sale now starting at $30. Visit rgcsl.org to purchase your tickets.