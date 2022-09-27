ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food.

Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has taken place. The event runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 and kids under 12 years old get in for free. For more information, visit the Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival.