ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 33rd Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Fair is kicking off this weekend. The event gives 200 artists the chance to sell their art to thousands of tourists who visit Albuquerque during Balloon Fiesta. “There’s two hundred booths of fine arts and crafts, all juried. We have people from 24 different states, coming here to Albuquerque to show and sell their work, so it’s a great lineup this year,” said festival director Liz King.

This year’s event will be at the Sandia Resort and Casino through October 8 as well as October 12-15. Tickets are $13 and kids under 12 are free.