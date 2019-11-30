Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts festival kicked off today.

From now until Sunday, you can find everything from hand-painted art, to hand-crafted clothes. The event is taking place at Expo New Mexico.

Artists are both local and from out of state, each hand-selected based on the quality of their work to create the best experience. “You can find so many unique gifts that you wouldn’t find at box stores or online. You can find unique things that are hand-made and the best part about that is you get to make a connection with the person who actually made them,” said festival director Emily Murty.

This is one of three annual Rio Grande art shows. Each ranks among the top 100 festivals in the nation.