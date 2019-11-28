ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local festival is making it easy to get your holiday shopping done early, all while supporting local artists.

The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Fest starts Friday at Expo New Mexico’s Manuel Lujan Complex. You’ll find everything from food to music and art, and for the young ones, face painting and magic shows.

“You’ll be able to find things you won’t be able to find at big box stores, very unique items. Those special people you have on your list, you can find something that they’re not going to be able to anywhere else,” Emily Murty, the assistant festival director, said.

Admission for the event is $8. Kids under 12 are free.