Rio Grande Arts and Crafts fair goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the state’s biggest arts and crafts festivals may not be in-person this year but they’re making sure you can still get gifts from artists for the holiday season. The Rio Grande Arts and Craft Festival hosted its “Art Gone Viral” holiday show on Saturday.

Local artists spent the day chatting with potential customers, giving tours of their studios, and demonstrated their wares. If you missed Saturday’s event, you can find a re-broadcast with all your favorite artists and links to their stores online.

