ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Academy of Fine Arts will be New Mexico’s first K-12 free public charter school. This unique school will be the first of its kind on Albuquerque’s westside.

They say students will be getting a core education while adding arts into each subject. For example, they could learn math equations through songs. RioGAFA will be working with local artists to provide instruction to students. The RioGAFA is also aiming to build the art community by offering the unique curriculum.

RioGAFA is holding a lottery application event on April 9 at 12 p.m. on their Facebook page, they are currently taking kindergarten, 1st-grade and 6th-grade students. For more information on their school and how to apply visit https://riograndeacademyoffinearts.com/.