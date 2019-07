ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work is wrapping up on the Rio Bravo interchange.

A ribbon cutting will be held Friday to celebrate the construction on the project, which first began in August 2017. The entire interchange is set to be finished on schedule this August.

The interchange is designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic safety. Eighty percent of the nearly $55 million is funded by the Federal Highway Administration.