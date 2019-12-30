Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ring in the year early at Albuquerque Museum’s ‘New Year’s Eve Before Dark’ event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On New Year’s Eve, you don’t need to stay up late to celebrate as you can join the Albuquerque Museum for its family-friendly event as part of New Year’s Eve Before Dark. Associate Curator of Education, Jessica Coyle discusses the festivities and demonstrates activities available during the event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 31, visitors at the Albuquerque Museum will receive free general admission to the museum (a $5 Henson surcharge fee still applies) as part of the city’s early New Year’s celebrations. There will be city-wide events related to the Jim Henson Exhibition at the museum including a 1 p.m. screening of “The Dark Crystal” at the KiMo Theatre.

Count down the new year early in the day by watching a screening of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas at Albuquerque Museum. This Jim Henson film featuring Emmet Otter is a retelling of the O Henry story, “Gift of the Maji” in which a poor otter family risks everything for the chance to win the cash prize at a Christmas talent contest.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can create festive accessories to celebrate the new year using a variety of mixed media. Templates will be available to create a necklace, bow tie, or crown to celebrate the new year.

All events will take place at the Albuquerque Museum located at 2000 Mountain Rd NW. Events are free but there is a $5 surcharge for “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” for visitors 13 and older.

The Jim Henson Exhibition will be at the Albuquerque Museum until April 19, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞