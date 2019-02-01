Ride the ABQ Ride, Sun Vans for free on Monday for Transit Equity Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque is celebrating Rosa Parks birthday with free bus rides on Monday.

Transit Equity Day is the birthday of Rosa Parks. The Civil Rights icon refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Alabama in 1955.

The city says celebrating her legacy is a way to remind people that they can make a difference through everyday actions.

The free fares will apply to ABQ Ride buses and Sun Vans all day Monday.