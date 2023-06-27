BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – As fire departments in and around the metro continue to help in river rescues, they are urging the public to be cautious. KRQE went on a ride along with the Bernalillo County Fire Department, who showed the news crew the hazards of the high waters firsthand.

On their own, Bernalillo County Fire Department rescued 9 people from the Rio Grande this month. However, that doesn’t count the multi-agency rescues they’ve helped with.

“One of the things that we will be focusing today on is going to be strainers. Strainers are either natural or manmade objects that end up in the water, and basically, what ends up happening is they become lodged on the bottom of the floor of the riverbed,” said Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Robert Arguelles.

Arguelles said the problem is people can get entangled in these objects. He added these hazards can include trees, shopping carts, and other debris.

“Oftentimes, people will float down and even become outside of their craft. Once pressed against those strainers, it’s not going to move through it like the water does. This causes an absurd amount of pressure coming from the back side, and it usually forces those objects down,” said Arguelles.

If a person is near one of those hazards, the strong current could force them to become stuck and even drown. Fire crews have been recommending the public wear US Coast Guard-rated life jackets.

They also mention not to use inner tubes but rather use canoes or other crafts with paddles to steer away from dangers. Additionally, they encourage the public, if the waters get rough, never navigate towards large objects in the middle of the river for safety.

Arguelles mentioned, “Your best bet is to go for either a sandbank or to go for a riverbank on either side or try to place yourself in a position to where you can maneuver out of the way of the current.”

Between BCFR and other agencies, there will be increased airboat patrols up and down the Rio Grande this holiday weekend. The patrols will also be on the lookout for fires.

