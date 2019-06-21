Rich Ford hosting exotic car show, Friday-Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rich Ford is kicking this weekend into high gear with an exotic car show.

Friday and Saturday you can check out $5 million worth of super cars on display at Rich Ford near Lomas and Wyoming. Those models include the Ford GT, brand new Shelby Mustangs, and a 1966 AC Cobra.

“We’re just having a fun thing where people can come in and see all the latest Fords and see all the neat cars we have,” Dennis Snyder, President of Rich Ford, said.

Rich Ford says it’s hosting the car show as a way to say thank you to the community. The event is free to the public.