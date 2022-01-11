Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for completed Westgate Community Center

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Westgate Community Center in the South Valley is now open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday on the 35,000 square foot building includes a fitness room, game room and computer area. Outside, there is a playground and extra parking so it can become a future park-and-ride site.

Story continues below

“Memberships to our community centers are still free, so join up. They are good for a year. You can come and use the fitness room and any activities we have,” said Cristin Chavez-Smith with the city. The center was supposed to open over the summer but someone set fire to the building delaying the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES