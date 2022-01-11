Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for completed Westgate Community Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Westgate Community Center in the South Valley is now open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday on the 35,000 square foot building includes a fitness room, game room and computer area. Outside, there is a playground and extra parking so it can become a future park-and-ride site.

“Memberships to our community centers are still free, so join up. They are good for a year. You can come and use the fitness room and any activities we have,” said Cristin Chavez-Smith with the city. The center was supposed to open over the summer but someone set fire to the building delaying the project.