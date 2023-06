ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Arroyo Flood Control Authority is celebrating a site to better channel water flows. Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a drainage facility at the Valle de Oro Refuge which they said will slow down runoff and treat it before releasing it into the Rio Grande.

It was designed in a way to preserve the land nearby wildlife. The Arroyo Flood Control Authority said the project cost $16 million.