ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A west side golf course is not happy about some potential new neighbors. Paradise Golf Course is against a possible zoning change to a property right next to their clubhouse.

Thursday at an Environmental Planning Commission hearing, a request was heard for a zoning amendment. It would rezone the commercial area to residential, allowing an assisted living facility on the property. Something the owner of the golf course is not too thrilled about. John Bailey says, ”Going and trying to meet these residential requirements could, in essence, shut down the golf course.”

Bailey goes on to explain the Paradise Golf Course has 40,000 golfers a year. He’s worried an assisted living facility on the property would create noise complaints due to frequent activity. “Going from a commercial to a residential zoning is going to reduce the amount of noise we can produce.”

But the applicant for the rezoning says an assisted living facility would strengthen and protect this residential character of the neighborhood. Jackie Fishman is the Principal at Consensus Planning, Inc. She argues, “This is an infill site, it’s in an existing building, it will be redeveloped, it’s got its own parking, it’s on its own parcel, separate from the golf course – it’s not part of the golf course and I would just urge your support.”

The golf course’s attorney argues the residential facility would impose a barrier to the business. “In this case because of how the properties are arranged and how close they are, that proximity is bringing residential too close to my client’s operations and causing harm by increasing the regulations on my client,” says Jenika Jabokey.

Multiple Environmental Planning Commissioners say this was a tough case to make a decision on, with some agreeing there is a need for assisted living. Commissioner Richard Meadows explains, “This is a use that is needed in our community. We have an aging community, this paradise hills community is especially an aging community.”

Other commissioners agreed with Paradise Golf Course’s position that the residential facility could disrupt the already existing business. Commissioner Robert Stetson shared, “It looks to me as though 24 LLC would be harmed by this. I don’t think it’s appropriate at this time.”

But in the end, the EPC approved a motion for the rezoning. Another point made by commissioners in favor of the rezoning is that there is no difference in distance from the golf clubhouse to other residential homes in the area. The parties involved now have 15 days to appeal the decision. Final approval will then go to the city council.