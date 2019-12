ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 39-year-old Albuquerque man was found dead inside an abandoned house near Zuni and Wyoming, and police are offering a reward for information about his death.

The investigation is still ongoing and no suspects have been arrested in Eric Lewis’ death. If you have any information on this incident, you could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers.