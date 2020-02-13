Reward offered for anonymous tips leading to arrest of suspect in Micheal Kors thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Crime Stoppers is helping our community stay safe. As a citizen, you can help police get wanted criminals off of the streets through submissions to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers.

Albuquerque Police Department Crime Stoppers Liasion Sonya Marquez visits the set to highlight crimes police are currently trying to solve. Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that works with law enforcement and the media to try and help solve crimes and capture wanted fugitives.

The public is able to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 505-843-STOP or by submitting tips online at P3tips.com. Any anonymous tip provided to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Michael Kors theft

A male suspect who has been featured several times on Crime Stoppers is captured on surveillance inside the Michael Kors store at Uptown mall in Albuquerque. He has been involved in multiple cases stealing over $10,000 of the store’s merchandise.

This crime took place on February 5, 2020, in which the male loaded up with multiple purses, taking over $4,000 worth of merchandise. He was seen leaving the scene in a blue Ford Focus with no license plate or temporary tag on the vehicle.

The Ford Focus was being driven by another male. On February 12, 2020, the same male suspect returned to the Michael Kors store with another male and took several purses.