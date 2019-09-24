Reward for info on cyber attacks against Rio Rancho Public Schools

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho school district was almost shut down by a massive cyber attack. They’re asking for help finding the person or persons responsible.

People use the internet for almost everything. Schools are even changing their curriculum to take advantage of technology and cyberspace. But last week, the Rio Rancho Public Schools network almost dropped connection.

“We call it a DDOS attack, it was a denial of service attack,” said RRPS Information Technology Executive Director, Paul Romero.

It’s a type of cyber attack that overloads their network with so much data, it crashes the system and shuts down their online sites.

“It’s just a lot of data coming at our network, so much so, like if you’re trying to drink from a water hose or from a fire hose that it’s just so much you have to stop drinking,” said Romero. “It’s just overwhelming.”

The district said it was a close call. The attack did not shut down the network, but they struggled with it for a week. It hit all systems connected to the district, including computers that students and teachers use, which slowed down the instructional tools they use in class.

“When I hear that, I think about all the instructional time these kids are missing out on,” said RRPS parent Mercedes Curley.

Now, the district wants to know who launched the attack. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

“Kids learn and they connect every day, and if that doesn’t happen then learning can sometimes stop and we don’t want that to happen,” said Romero.

The district said they’ve been hit before by this kind of attack. They believe it might have been an inside job or a former employee trying to disrupt the school day. The FBI is also investigating.