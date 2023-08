Softball players celebrate the finishing of phase one of renovations at Los Altos Park on July 20, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The revamped fields at Los Altos Park will see its first tournament this weekend. The 24-team tournament kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. with games scheduled until 8 p.m. More games are set for Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city completed the first phase of the Los Altos Park renovation last month after years of work. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit homeless young adults.