Retro 66 Festival to celebrate Moriarty’s 66th birthday on Route 66

The City of Moriarty and Moriarty-Edgewood Schools have partnered up to present Retro 66, a three-day celebration of Moriarty’s 66th birthday on Route 66.

The celebration, which is sponsored by local organizations, will feature music at Sierra Blanca, a semi-truck show, a New Mexico Route 66 Film Fest, fireworks, bike race, and more. The events will take place all over town on the weekend of September 27 through the 29.

“We’ve got concerts at Sierra Blanca Brewing, we’ve got the New Mexico Route 66 Film Fest on Saturday. The first time that’s ever been done. Cool thing about that is we’ve got shorts as short as 66 seconds up to features and we had 2,300 submissions for that from around the world,” said Grater Edgewood Area Chamber Director Linda Burke. “About 50 or 60 will be screened on Saturday.”

