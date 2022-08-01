ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the retrial officially began for Angel Grado, the man accused of killing army specialist, Isaiah Villanueva. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and killed 20-year-old Isaiah Villanueva after an argument at a house party near Rio Bravo and 2nd Street in 2019.

In Grado’s previous trial, prosecutors argued Villanueva was trying to stop a fight when Grado opened fire. The defense argued Grado acted in self-defense. That jury was unable to reach a verdict which led to a mistrial.

Monday, both sides presented opening statements. Grado is facing a second degree murder charge.