Retired police officer suffering from MS in need of new wheelchair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired local police officer is hoping the community he once served will help him in his time of need. He’s been wheelchair-bound for several years and is in need of a new one as his health deteriorates.

After nearly 20 years of protecting and serving. “He still keeps going and that to me is a gift,” says Margret Fenner. Coast Guard veteran Kurt Fenner worked as a New Mexico State Police officer for 10 years and spent another eight serving on Rio Rancho’s police force. But in 2012 he was forced to retire, long before he ever planned to, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “It’s like an everyday struggle to get out of bed,” Kurt said.

The grandfather of three has been in a wheelchair for three years. The 51-year-old says his body has stopped responding to treatments. “In the course of time, I’ve lost feeling in my right hand and I’ve lost movement of my right leg,” Kurt says.

Now, he and his family are hoping the community he served so faithfully will help him. “Now that he’s in secondary progressive, the wheelchair just isn’t safe anymore,” Margret Fenner says.

He’s in desperate need of a new power wheelchair. “The number of falls from just trying to get to the bathroom door to the restroom or to shower is a very dangerous time,” Margret said.

This smaller sleeker version of a regular wheelchair would help Kurt start doing some of the things he loves again. “He loves to cook since he’s been retired and the kitchen is a little small and this chair will give him the opportunity to go in there and create masterpieces,” Margret said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his condition, “He’s ready to continue living,” Margret says.

Kurt’s wife started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $5,000 for the new power chair. In the three days, the family has raised a little over $400.

Latest Local News