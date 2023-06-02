ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lucky New Mexican has claimed his $3 million Mega Millions prize. And it’s not the first time he’s won.

An Albuquerque local, Paul K, won the Mega Millions prize from a ticket he purchased at Albertsons. He matched all the numbers except the ‘Mega Ball.’ But because he paid the extra dollar for the ‘Megaplier,’ his payout rose from $1 million to $3 million.

Paul K has also won $200 on previous Powerball tickets and $31,000 in Nevada a few years ago, according to a press release from the New Mexico Lottery. With winnings, he plans on paying off his home, sharing with family, and investing.

Paul K’s strategy for playing is to pick a set of numbers and never change them. But regardless of any strategy, the odds of winning are extremely low. And critics of lottery systems say the systems prey on low-income individuals who think they can win and never do.

In New Mexico, profits from the tickets help pay for scholarships for college students. Since 1996, they’ve raised more than $990 million for education, the New Mexico Lottery says.