ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are mourning the death of a retired K-9 officer. Sjef had a stellar career with APD, helping arrest several high-profile suspects, including Davon Lymon, the man who shot and killed Officer Daniel Webster in 2015. Lymon was hiding in the backyard of a home, several blocks away when Sjef found him.

Sjef also helped arrest Steven Leewright, who was accused of swinging around a machete in a grocery store in 2017. He even survived a rattlesnake bite in 2019.

Sjef retired in 2021 after eight years with the department. Chief Harold Medina says he served the citizens of Albuquerque proudly.