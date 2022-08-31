ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retired judge Victor Valdez has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Reform for the Albuquerque Police Department. Valdez will oversee APD’s self-monitoring systems on officer accountability and work to make it more transparent.

Valdez was appointed to the Criminal Division of the Metropolitan Court in 2004. He served as presiding criminal judge and served on multiple committees. Before joining the court, Valdez practiced law for 15 years and specialized in civil rights.

Earlier this month, several requirements for Department of Justice oversight of the department were lifted after seven years of monitoring. The position was created last year.