Retired Association of Firefighters lends helping hand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group of New Mexico firefighters stepped up to help a retired first responder.

The Retired Association of Firefighters visited the home of Phillip Candelaria on Monday morning. He’s battling stage four cancer so the group is spending the day sprucing up his yard and cleaning the inside of his house.

Candelaria says he’s thankful for their help.

“It feels good to see them all. I feel sad that I can’t be here to help them but I appreciate it,” said Candelaria.

The crew plans on building a retaining wall, changing out his carpet, and even doing some painting.