Results in on city’s homeless shelter survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The people have spoken about where they think the city’s new homeless shelter should go. The location is in an area where businesses have been popping up and they’re not thrilled with the idea of a homeless shelter as a neighbor.

People who responded to a survey sent out by the city overwhelmingly voted for the shelter to go at I-40 and Second Street, an area where the homeless tend to gather already. The city says more than 3,200 people voted on the homeless shelter survey and more than 30% chose I-40 and Second Street as the best location.

The city says voters commented on how it’s close to transportation, services, and it’s not close to neighborhoods. However, people in that area have mixed feelings on the shelter going there, especially businesses that have worked to revitalize the area.

“Nobody wants to be heartless and just kick these people out on the street which most of them are already dealing with whatever issues they may be having, drug, psychological, alcohol, whatever the abuse maybe, but we’ve got to find some better solutions,” said Randy Baker, the owner of the Rio Bravo Brewing Company.

Other people say it’s the perfect location.

“They already congregate in this area, all it can really do is make a nice sanctuary for others,” said Marisa Bickel.

The second most popular locations were the city’s existing westside shelter and the area near Lomas and I-25.

The city, however, says they still need to weigh all their options, and this survey does not guarantee the shelter will be built at I-40 and Second Street. The city says in the next week they will be getting results from focus groups comprised of the homeless.