Results from the 2020 Garrity Perceptions Survey released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Garrity Group has released the 2020 Garrity Perception Survey which identifies who New Mexico residents trust. The survey identifies the most trusted professions and industries in New Mexico, including insights on the Film and Motion Picture Industry, which is new to the survey this year.

Tom Garrity, president of the Garrity Group says this year’s survey shows that New Mexicans trust their families and relatives the most. They also trust doctors and scientists. The survey also goes into a deep dive into other topics like independent voters and what’s going on with newspaper sales.

The Garrity Perception Survey started in 2011 and provides unique insights about how New Mexico resident’s views can vary based on their geography and demographics.

The survey is free. To get a copy visit http://garritypr.com/garrity-perception-survey and fill out the form. Then the survey will download to your computer for you to view.