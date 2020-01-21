Restraining order filed against former UNM basketball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Carlton Bragg is now accused of threatening a friend of the woman who accused him of trying to rape her.

A woman reported last month that after a night of drinking last August, Bragg held her down, kissed her, and kept trying to unbutton her pants. Bragg has not been charged with a crime, but prosecutors are reviewing the case. The alleged victim has since filed a restraining order, saying Bragg threatened her friend.

Bragg was suspended from the team when the assault allegations surfaced. He later returned to the team but was kicked off when police charged him with DWI earlier this month.