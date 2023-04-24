ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A steam engine has been out of commission for nearly 70 years. Now, it will make its first public journey next month.

On May 6, the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe steam locomotive will travel from its restoration site on 8th Street to the Wells Park Tractor Brewing Company.

They’re bringing the engine there for a fundraiser to continue restoring old engines. The steam engine might not seem like a big deal, but in their time, they were revolutionary.

The steam engine will return to the restoration site once the fundraiser is finished at 4 p.m.