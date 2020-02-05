Restaurant thief stuffs pockets with cookies, takes off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who broke into a local restaurant left a lot of damage behind, but got away with a lot less than he hoped for.

What should have been any other Tuesday turned into a day of cleanup at Garcia’s Kitchen on San Mateo.

“We don’t know every day when we come to work if we are going to walk into something,” General Manager Rose Salas said.

This came after a man broke into the restaurant around 3:15 Tuesday morning.

It was just two or three minutes,” Salas said. “He came in quick, did damage and left.”

Workers said he busted through a window, which was hauled off Tuesday afternoon.

Then, surveillance footage shows him go straight to the cash register, yank it from the counter and drop it. He then shook it around, and the camera on the cash register revealed his face.

“Just people walking around and deciding to do something and get some cash,” Salas said.

Before taking off with the register, he stocked up on one of their most popular items.

“He grabbed our delicious biscochitos and filled his pockets with them before he left,” Salas said.

The register was actually empty. They found it destroyed just a block away.

“What are these guys doing?” Garcia’s Kitchen Vice President Dan Garcia said. “Can’t they get a job? What are they really after?”

Still, between the broken window and opening later than usual, they are looking at up to $4,000 in losses.

“Everyone here is really hardworking people,” Salas said. “Everybody does their best, and for him to come in and disrupt everything for them, and we have to clean up, it is not right.”

While a new window was sealed shut and business resumed, they are thankful no one was hurt, and the thief did not get away with too much.

“Besides out biscochitos,” Salas laughed. “That is pretty much it.”

Garcia’s Kitchen said this is the second time they have been broken into at that location.