ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s official. Technology that turns the light red on speeders is in place along a busy Albuquerque corridor.

The “Rest on Red” technology has long been planned for Lead and Coal Avenues between Nob Hill and east Downtown, where the signals are otherwise timed for the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

The city said the system is active at Carlisle, Girard, and the new traffic light at Walter.

It works by detecting whether approaching drivers are speeding up to the intersection, and switching the light to red to slow them down.

“Since the signals had been turned on, we have not had any reported accidents in the previous seven days on that stretch of Lead and Coal, which is quite the accomplishment for all of us who have heard from neighbors for years and years,” said ABQ City Council President Pat Davis.

City officials said the plan is to expand the technology to other intersections around town.