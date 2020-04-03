Resources available for domestic violence victims during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – People are staying at home ordered by Governor Lujan Grisham during the current health crisis. As important as this is, there are dangers that are now heightened for victims of domestic violence. Pam Wiseman and Gwyn Kaitis from the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence talk about the dangers of COVID-19 on domestic violence.

Gwyn Kaitis says now that everyone is in the house and isolated, it increases the danger. The victim now can’t reach out for help, because the abuser is probably there in the house because of the stay-at-home order issued for New Mexico.

There are approximately 30 domestic violence programs in New Mexico. Some of the programs offer 24-hour hotlines, shelters, and counseling for children to name a few.

One thing Kaitis and Wiseman say is if your our walking in the neighborhood and you hear something that sounds like domestic violence, call 911. They say now is a crucial time to look out for your neighbors.

New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence also says they are short on food donations and supplies. They are asking the public to donate what they can.

National Domestic Violence Hotline:1-800-799-7233, if this is an emergency dial 911.