Resolve active bench warrants in non-violent cases during Warrant Resolution Day

If you are looking to resolve an outstanding bench warrant there’s an event coming up on Friday, November 8 that will help you do so. The Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque will be hosting a Warrant Resolution Day for those to resolve non-violent arrests in misdemeanor, traffic, and parking cases.

There will be attorneys on-site that will be able to advise individuals and to discuss options before appearing before a judge. Domestic violence, DWI, and felony cases are not eligible for consideration at this event.

Those attending Warrant Resolution Day are reminded that cell phones, electronics, weapons, and outside food and drink are not allowed. Free parking will be available in the public parking structure just north of the courthouse.

Warrant Resolution Day takes place on Friday, November 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court located at 401 Lomas Blvd. NW. For additional information, call 505-841-8151.