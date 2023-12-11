ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people in one Albuquerque neighborhood say they’re on edge tonight and most nights because of neighbors they say are dangerous.

Rachel Chavez is scared to leave her home some days and she blames a family who lives up the street in her Alamosa neighborhood. “It’s extremely frightening, you know, you should feel safe and let your kids play in the neighborhood,” she said.

Chavez said her neighborhood, near Coors and Central, is being terrorized by two sisters who live a street over, Sheree and Monique Barela, who are no strangers to law enforcement. “I carry my gun with me, even now to go take the dog out to use the bathroom, to throw the trash, I carry my gun with me. And I have never had to do that,” Chavez said.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheree is accused of swinging a metal pipe and cursing at neighbors last week. Documents say one neighbor was spit on, another was hit in the head with the pipe. While Sheree was arrested for that, neighbors claim the problems go far beyond that incident. Chavez says she and others have called the police on multiple occasions. “When we call, if they’re (sisters) inside, the cops go to try and make contact with them and they can’t get a hold of anybody so they just stay inside and nothing happens. A police report isn’t even done.”

Documents show Monique was arrested a few months ago and accused of damaging vehicles on the block with a knife. That case was eventually dismissed for insufficient evidence but could be refiled at a later date. “I was like wow this is happening more than just a block or two this is a whole community being affected by this one family,” Chavez said.

Now, she said she and other neighbors are taking their concerns to the area police commander and neighborhood association.