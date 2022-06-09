ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new crosswalk in northwest Albuquerque connects a popular trail and neighbors say it was needed. The city installed an elevated crosswalk across Candelaria near Rio Grande. The crosswalk is along the path of a busy trail and those who use it complained to the city saying there is a lot of traffic and drivers often speed through the area.

“We’ve been receiving a bunch of complaints to councilor Benton’s office from this neighborhood and folks around this neighborhood that use the Duranas Ditch Trail regularly. It provides traffic calming, so drivers in the area will have to slow down which makes things safer” said Scott Cilke, PIO, Department of Municipal Development.

They also narrowed the road at the crossing. The funding came from City Councilor Isaac Benton’s set aside funding.