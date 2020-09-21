Residents gather at Albuquerque park to honor Justice Ginsburg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans gathered in Old Town to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday. People assembled at Tiguex Park to hear people speak about the late justice’s legacy, commending her work pushing for equal rights.

“It’s really important that our community knows and understands her legacy, especially as it relates to women’s rights in particular,” said ProgressNow New Mexico Deputy Director Marianna Anaya. Organizers say they also wanted to bring awareness to the political implications of the seat she left open in the Supreme Court.

Related Coverage: