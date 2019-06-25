Residents fed up with vandalism in westside Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taylor Ranch man says he and his neighbors are fed up with vandalism after someone shot out their car windows with a BB gun.

Ethan O’Connor’s dash cam caught the car driving by and the sound of the shots, which blew out two of his car windows on Monday, June 17. He says a number of other people in his neighborhood near Unser and Montano reported the same thing that night.

“It’s common in Santa Fe Village already that people are vandalizing, taking out windows in vehicles. We’ve just had enough,” O’Connor said. “Eventually karma will catch up to you, and hopefully, you serve your time.”

O’Connor says he turned his information over to police.